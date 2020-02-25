Tuesday’s District 9 Basketball Playoff Schedule
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 @ 12:02 AM
Feb. 25 District 9 basketball playoff schedule. Schedule subject to change without notice.
BOYS
DISTRICT 8-9-10 CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS
DuBois vs. Meadville, 6 p.m. at Clarion University
DISTRICT 9 CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
(2) Kane vs. (1) Brookville, 7:30 p.m. at Clarion University
DISTRICT 9 CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
(4) Clarion vs. (1) Keystone, 7 p.m. at Redbank Valley High School
(3) Ridgway vs. (2) Coudersport, 7:30 p.m. at Bradford High School
GIRLS
DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS
(4) Elk County Catholic vs. (1) North Clarion, 7 p.m. at Kane High School
(3) Otto-Eldred vs. (2) Coudersport, 6 p.m. at Bradford High School
