Tuesday’s District 9 Basketball Playoff Schedule

Feb. 25 District 9 basketball playoff schedule. Schedule subject to change without notice.

BOYS

DISTRICT 8-9-10 CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS

DuBois vs. Meadville, 6 p.m. at Clarion University

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

(2) Kane vs. (1) Brookville, 7:30 p.m. at Clarion University

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

(4) Clarion vs. (1) Keystone, 7 p.m. at Redbank Valley High School

(3) Ridgway vs. (2) Coudersport, 7:30 p.m. at Bradford High School

GIRLS

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

(4) Elk County Catholic vs. (1) North Clarion, 7 p.m. at Kane High School

(3) Otto-Eldred vs. (2) Coudersport, 6 p.m. at Bradford High School

