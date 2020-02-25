UPDATE: Missing Parker Teen Located

PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – Butler-based State Police say a teen from Parker who was reported missing has been located.

According to police, 13-year-old Melissa Erin Dunkle had last been seen by her family at their home in Parker City on Monday, February 24, at 4:00 p.m. when she was reported missing.

She was located late Tuesday morning.

Police are not releasing any additional information at this point.

