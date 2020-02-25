Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to explorejoblistings@gmail.com or call 814-297-8004.

FEATURED JOBS

Insurance Customer Service Representative

Burns and Burns Associates, Inc.

Burns and Burns Associates, Inc. is looking to better their company by hiring motivated workers who care about our customers.

With a family-oriented office environment, Burns and Burns Insurance is searching for a qualified candidate who is ready and willing to learn how to best serve their clients.

There is no ceiling to your success!

Responsibilities

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Service a designated group of customers, manage and press customer requests including changes to policies; review billings, account reviews, and endorsements.

Provide quotes, proposals, and bind coverage as needed according to insurer guidelines.

Provide support to producers and/or Senior Account Executives: The CSR should be responsive to customer inquiries and requests, in order to foster new-business opportunities (including by identifying cross-selling opportunities), maintaining customer relationships and building customer loyalty.

Conducts periodic service calls for designated customers

Qualifications/ Skills

Education: High school diploma

Experience: insurance experience is a plus

As well as:

Strong time management skills Attention to detail- job requires being careful about details and completing tasks thoroughly Integrity- job requires being honest and ethical Concern for others- job requires being sensitive to others’ needs, feelings, and being helpful on the job Adaptability- job requires being open to change and to consider variety in the workplace Initiative- job requires a willingness to take on responsibilities and challenges

Burns and Burns Benefits/ Offerings

Family-oriented environment/culture

Vacation and sick time

Paid holidays

401K & profit sharing

Health insurance, flexible spending account, group life insurance, long-term disability

Multiple carrier appointments. Unlike captive agents, we represent over 60 carriers, which means we are able to assist our clients with more options to best fit their needs

EOE

RN and Patient Care Tech

American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates, a national provider of quality dialysis services, with the highest retention rate in the industry, is accepting applications for the following positions in Clarion, PA:

Registered Nurse

Seeking qualified applicants to provide in-center hemodialysis patient care. Hemodialysis experience preferred but not required. Applicant must have graduated from an accredited school of nursing. Current PA state license and CPR certification required.

Patient Care Technician

Seeking qualified applicants to provide in-center hemodialysis patient care. Hemodialysis experience preferred but not required. High school diploma or equivalent required.

Why choose American Renal Associates:

We do not cap salaries

Annual raises above the industry average

American Renal Associates recognizes your most recent dialysis experience in calculating your paid time off accrual meaning no loss of vacation time for longevity

Starting salaries for experienced staff above the industry average

We offer competitive salaries, plus excellent health, free life insurance, and no charge disability benefits (long term and short term) as well as a generous paid time off policy that recognizes your most recent, direct dialysis experience.

Please fax or e-mail resume to:

Jodi Hannold

Fax: 978-232-4054

E-mail: jhannold@americanrenal.com

Part Time Teller

Clarion County Community Bank

Clarion County Community Bank has an immediate opening for a PART-TIME TELLER at its Clarion office.

Prior banking experience recommended but not required.

Outstanding customer service skills and proficiency with computers are essential.

Candidates must have a flexible schedule and display extreme attention to detail.

Resumes must be received by 03/03/2020 at Clarion County Community Bank, ATTN: Branch Manager, 333 Main Street, Clarion PA 16214 or email to bwenner@clarionbank.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/D/V

Multiple Positions

Randy & Bob’s Auto Body

Randy & Bob’s Auto Body in Chicora has openings for the following positions:

Customer Service Rep

Detail Technician

Maintenance

Paint Prep Technician

Auto Damage Appraiser

Hourly or flat rate, benefits, air-conditioned/heated shop, & continuing training provided- ready for immediate start.

Call 724-282-2933, email resume to info@randyandbobs.com, or apply online at www.randyandbobs.com/careers.

Mental Health Worker

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.)

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.) is currently in search of a Mental Health Worker in Marienville, PA.

Compensation Base: $14.55 – 23.40 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer.

This position qualifies for $1000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

Essential Functions:

Conducts scheduled head counts to provide effective people security.

Interacts meaningfully with clients; observes behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Assigns, supervises, and directs clients during programmatic activities.

Provides for physical safety, security, and care of clients while under staff member supervision.

Assists/participates with the development and implementation of clients’ individualized treatment plan.

Provides leadership and serves as a role model to clients in the performance of therapeutic activities.

Assists with the mentoring and training of new staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Processes intakes and performs non-invasive searches of clients entering and/or returning to program/facility.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Evaluates client’s behavioral and emotional issues.

Facilitates groups as required and in accordance with the client’s individualized treatment plan.

Makes observations and documents client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress.

Provides direct supervision of clients and interacts therapeutically.

Interacts with educational team as appropriate.

Participates in data collection and monitoring and evaluation activities for the program/facility performance improvement program.

Develops and maintains a current list of resources, including self-help/support groups to ensure comprehensive services to the clients and their families.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Identifies and pursues in-service and continuing educational needs, suggests general training needs for the program and submits requests/suggestions for training to appropriate supervisory and administrative staff members.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited program required; degree in an area of human services preferred.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as needed.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Apply online HERE.

Math Teacher, Secondary Education

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.)

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.) is currently in search of a Math Teacher, Secondary Education in Marienville, PA.

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary

The Teacher position is responsible for providing specialized instruction in one or more subjects to clients in order to help them learn the subject matter and/or skills.

Essential Functions

Employ a wide variety of instructional methods, behavioral tools, and materials that are most appropriate for meeting standard operating procedures and educational objectives that are outlined in the school curriculum.

Create a classroom environment that is conducive to learning and appropriate to the clients’ maturity.

Create and maintain accurate client/administrative documents such as daily attendance and grade books; summarize achievements in reports for assigned clients including attendance and behavior.

Develops daily lesson plans and completes all required educational paperwork

Participate as an educational team member in coordination with the clients, staff, and school and represents the program in professional meetings, family meetings, educational conferences, and teacher training workshops.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree in related field in subject matter that is utilized for teaching experience.

State certification (public (level I or II) or private) in education.

Other Requirements

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Valid registered vehicle insurance.Other Qualifications

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Apply online HERE.

Drug & Alcohol Counselor Assistant

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.)

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.) is currently in search of a Drug & Alcohol Counselor Assistant in Marienville, PA.

Compensation Base: $13.73 – $22.08

Compensation Bonus (if applicable):

Equal Opportunity Employer.

This position qualifies for $1000 Sign-on Bonus and $5000 Student Loan Repayment

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant, under close supervision and/or direct observation of a treatment supervisor, provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/use problems. The drug & alcohol counselor assistant is a full-time, entry-level position. Once the counselor assistant completes the required amount of supervision and clinical experience, he/she will be promoted to a full-time drug & alcohol counselor position.

Essential Functions:

Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week.

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation.

Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation.

Facilitates family sessions and completes related documentation.

Facilitates drug & alcohol treatment groups and completes related documentation.

Facilitates therapeutic recreation groups and completes related documentation.

Oversees work therapy activities and completes related documentation.

Participates in and documents case consultations, including quarterly treatment reviews.

Writes progress/court reports as necessary and discharge summaries.

Attends court hearings.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with parents/legal guardians, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Provides continuing care planning by making contacts to appropriate referrals and writing the plan.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling twenty-four (24) hour period.

Apply online at HERE.

YMCA Summer Day Camp Counselor

Oil City YMCA and County YMCA

The YMCA, the leading provider of child care in the United States, has career opportunities available in the Cranberry area for Summer Day Camp Counselors.

The Oil City YMCA and County YMCA are hiring Summer Day Camp Counselors for their 2020 summer program at YMCA Camp Coffman. The Y is looking for dedicated and enthusiastic applicants to create the ultimate camp experience by fostering positive, nurturing relationships with youth ages 6-12 years old in the upcoming Summer Day Camp Program.

Interested applicants must be 18 years or older, available for 12 weeks of summer programming, promote and support the potential of all youth, and have a passion for working with young people. Summer Day Camp provide valuable hands-on experience for future teachers, educators or those working with children. College students are welcome to apply.

To apply, submit your application and letter of interest by March 2 to Jennifer Cooper at the Oil City YMCA (youngerdays@oilcityymca.net) or Michelle Miller (childcare@clarionymca.net) at the Clarion County YMCA. Applications are available online at www.oilcityymca.org/resources.

Applications can be mailed to Jennifer Cooper at: Oil City YMCA, c/o Jennifer Cooper, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

To learn more about the YMCA Summer Day Camp Program visit the Summer Day Camp website.

The Scenic Rivers Association does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

Multiple Positions at Hager Paving

Hager Paving, Inc.

Hager Paving, Inc. is currently accepting applications for the following positions:

PAVING CREW LABORERS. Full-time, seasonal position. Experience preferred, but not required.

ASPHALT SEALCOATING TECHNICIAN. Seasonal position, approx. May through September; applicant must be flexible with hours and the days worked, as weather permits.

Hager Paving, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Applicants interested in full time-seasonal work must be team-oriented, hardworking, and a self-motivated individual. Hager Paving, Inc. maintains a drug-free workplace, and all job offers are contingent on passing a pre-employment drug screening. As a condition of employment, prospective employees agree to a criminal background check and driving record check.

Download our Application for Employment online at www.hagerpaving.com. To apply in person, contact Breanne at 814-764-5080 Ext. 107. HAGER PAVING, INC. 191 9th Street, Strattanville, PA 16258

Full-Time Auto Mechanic

Sligo Auto Salvage

Sligo Auto Salvage is seeking a Full-Time Auto Mechanic.

Competitive Pay

Health Benefits available

Inspection license not required

Please apply in person at:

Sligo Auto Salvage

12057 RT68 Sligo, PA

814-745-3300

Consumer Credit Manager

Farmers National Bank

The Farmers National Bank is seeking a Consumer Credit Manager.

This position manages the various roles and responsibilities of the Consumer Credit Department to ensure operating efficiency, safety and soundness, and minimize credit and reputation risk by ensuring that loans are underwritten in accordance with bank policies and regulatory guidelines, properly documented, and processed timely and accurately.

Manages a staff of exempt and non-exempt employees primarily engaged in loan processing, loan maintenance and related reporting and general ledger account reconciliation.

An ideal candidate would have the following:

Associates Degree in Business, or equivalent, preferred

At least five years’ experience in lending or loan operations

At least two years of supervisory experience

Thorough understanding of loan documentation for all loan types

Good knowledge of regulatory compliance as it relates to lending

Excellent oral and written communication and interpersonal skills

Highly self-motivated and decisive

Excellent organizational and problem-solving skills

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects in a fast-paced work environment

Proficient with Microsoft Word and Excel (or similar software applications)

Qualified candidates may view and apply for this position by visiting their website at www.farmersnb.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/D/V

Many Opportunities

All Seasons Temporaries

All Seasons Temporaries has immediate staffing opportunities in Venango, Clarion and surrounding counties.

Opportunities consist of short-term temporary assignments, Long term assignments and short term transitioning to long term assignments.

Assignments range from general labor to professional positions.

ASTI’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments

Full-Time RN

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is now searching for a full-time RN for our Hospice team.

Clarion Forest VNA is a 4 Star non-profit organization that provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients. Clarion Forest VNA has been bringing high quality, compassionate care to homes for over 40 years.

The candidate best fit for this position is well-organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with patient interaction.

Requirements:

Licensed as an RN in Pennsylvania

Recent acute care experience; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are Monday-Friday 8:00AM – 4:00PM; Rotating Weekends, Evenings, and Holidays

Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, and Vision, Paid Time Off, 401K and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and send with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org. For additional information please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.

Auto Mechanic

Sligo Auto Salvage

Sligo Auto Salvage is seeking a Full-Time Auto Mechanic.

Competitive Pay

Health Benefits available

Inspection license not required

Please apply in person at

Sligo Auto Salvage

12057 RT68 Sligo, PA

814-745-3300

Bartender and Server

Ramada by Wyndham Clarion

The Ramada by Wyndham Clarion is looking to hire a Bartender and Server.

We are looking for an enthusiastic bartender to provide an excellent guest drinking experience. Good bartenders will be able to create classic and innovative drinks exceeding customers’ needs and expectations. Compensation includes salary and tips.

Responsibilities;

Prepare alcohol or non-alcohol beverages for bar and restaurant patrons

Interact with customers, take orders and serve snacks and drinks

Assess customers’ needs and preferences and make recommendations

Mix ingredients to prepare cocktails

Plan and present bar menu

Check customers’ identification and confirm it meets the legal drinking age

Restock and replenish bar inventory and supplies

Stay guest focused and nurture an excellent guest experience

Comply with all food and beverage regulations

Skills:

Resume and proven working experience as a bartender

Excellent knowledge of in mixing, garnishing and serving drinks

Computer literacy

Positive attitude and excellent communication skills

Ability to keep the bar organized, stocked and clean

Job Type:

Part-time

Experience:

Bartending: 1 year (Preferred)

Serving: 1 year (Preferred)

Education:

High school or equivalent (Preferred)

Additional Compensation:

Tips

Typical start time:

4PM

Typical end time:

10PM

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Weekends required

Holidays required

Day shift

Night shift

Apply at Ramada Clarion located at 45 Holiday Inn Rd, Clarion, PA 16214.

Part-Time Speech Therapist

Ramada by Wyndham Clarion

The Ramada by Wyndham Clarion is looking to hire a Line Cook/Prep Cook.

Experience:

Line cook: 1 year (Preferred)

Restaurant: 1 year (Preferred)

Job Duties:

Prepare all food items as directed in a sanitary and timely manner

Follow recipes and presentation specifications

Operate standard kitchen equipment safely and efficiently

Clean and maintain station in practicing good safety and sanitation

Assist with the cleaning and organization of kitchen and equipment

Restock items as needed throughout the shift

Adhere to all sanitation and food production codes

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Weekends required

Holidays required

Day shift

Night shift

Apply for position at the Ramada Clarion located at 45 Holiday Inn Rd, Clarion, PA 16214

Part-Time Speech Therapist

Next Step Therapy

Next Step Therapy is seeking candidates for a part-time speech therapist.

This position requires an energetic individual who can work independently and is enthusiastic about helping young children reach their full potential. Services are provided in homes & in multiple counties through the early intervention program and in our outpatient clinic.

A Master’s Degree and PA License as a speech therapist is preferred although we will consider candidates who are in their Clinical Fellowship Year (CFY). Reliable transportation and favorable results on FBI, Childline and PA clearances are also required.

Next Step Therapy offers excellent compensation, paid training, a benefits package for full-time employees, and a supportive work environment.

Email resume, cover letter, and references to info@nextsteptherapy.net by February 17, 2020.

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to sales@extrememachine.net or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Hot Line Cooks

Allegheny Grille

Hot line cooks for hire at the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.

Must be able to work weekends and evenings.

Pay is commensurate with experience.

Stop and fill out an application or email resume to jamesmarron@alleghenygrille.com

Social Media Manager

Explore Your Town, Inc.

EYT Media Group, Inc., the parent company of CookForest.com, exploreClarion.com, exploreVenango.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, D9Sports.com, and The Explore Radio Network, has an immediate opening for a full-time Social Media Manager.

JOB TITLE: Social Media Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION

The Social Media Manager will report directly to the Editor and perform various social media related duties. Additional technical duties will also be assigned.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

– Produce digital content to be used on social media

– Publish content on various social media channels

– Use strategic methods to help grow social media audience

– Ensure effective execution of social media marketing strategies

– Produce reports

– Stay up to date on the latest social media trends and best practices.

MORE INFO

CDL Program Instructor

Barber Trucking, Inc.

Barber Trucking, Inc. is currently seeking a part-time CDL Program Instructor based out of our Brookville, PA location.

A few functions of the position include but are not limited to:

Train, supervise and evaluate the performance of assigned students

Observe legal and defensive driving practices

Maintain current knowledge of program rules, regulations, and requirements

To be considered for this position, applicants must meet all state and federal driver qualifications – holding a current PA Class A commercial driving license and medical card. Previous teaching experience is preferred but not required.

If you are a determined individual who needs little to no supervision and is looking for a position where you can have an impact on the trucking industry, we would like to hear from you!

Please contact HR Generalist, Denise Hoover, at 814-913-1565, or stop in, to fill out an application!

Truck & Trailer Specialist

Barber Trucking, Inc.

Barber Trucking, Inc. has a rewarding career opportunity for a full-time Truck & Trailer Specialist, based out of their Brookville, PA terminal.

As a Truck & Trailer Specialist, you would be responsible for performing preventative maintenance per our company policy, as well as performing repairs on trucks, trailers, and other equipment.

They offer many benefits at Barber’s, which include:

Low cost Health, Dental & Vision Insurance

Vacation & Holiday Pay

401k with annual company match

WEEKLY direct deposit

Low-cost uniforms

Job Security

A place to call HOME!

If you are looking to work for a small, family-owned and operated company, where we are committed to safety, then Barber Trucking is the company for you!

Requirements:

Current driver’s license

Preferred but not required:

Successful completion of Diesel Mechanic vocational technical school or equivalent experience

Current commercial driver’s license

Possession of own tools

Contact them today at 814-913-1565, or stop in to fill out an application.

Accounting Clerk/ Office Manager

Mealy Excavating & Construction, Inc.

Utility/Excavating Contractor is seeking a full-time Accounting Clerk/Office Manager with an excellent work ethic.

Applicant must be proficient in QuickBooks, Microsoft Word, Excel, and Adobe. Hours are M-F 8-5.

We offer a competitive wage, health insurance, and retirement.

Resumes will be accepted by email at HR@mealyinc.com, mail or hand delivery to: Mealy Excavating & Construction, Inc., 128 Lake Lucy Road, Tionesta, PA 16353.

No phone calls please.

County Caseworker 3 (Local Government) Multiple Positions

County of Clarion

​Want to make a difference in a child’s life? The County of Clarion currently has immediate openings for:

County Caseworker 3 – Foster Care Coordinator

County Caseworker 3 – Quality Assurance Coordinator

They offer a supportive work environment, an excellent benefit package and opportunities for career advancement.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application with detailed work experience along with a copy of college transcripts. County applications can be found at http://www.co.clarion.pa.us/jobs/Pages/openings.aspx

Candidates must meet all Civil Service Requirements of the position and obtain required clearances prior to starting employment with the position.

Applications and transcripts can be submitted online to tcochran@co.clarion.pa.us

Applications can also be mailed or delivered to:

County of Clarion

Department of Employee Relations

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

CLOSING DATE: FEBRUARY 10, 2020

Salary

RANGE: $29,972.90 – $32,777.43

Eligibility All Candidates:

One year of experience as a County Caseworker 2 OR

A bachelors degree in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences and three years of professional social casework experience in a public or private social services agency OR

Any equivalent combination of experience and education which includes 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice or other related social sciences.

Venango County Service Coordinators

Venango County

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for the following positions:

Service Coordinator II CYFS Ongoing ($14.10/hr.) and Service Coordinator III ($15.55/hr.) plus $750 sign-on bonuses and, upon qualification, future retention bonuses. Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk.

For both positions, the caseworker exam must be successfully completed. Automated testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, Room 310, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA; 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, Mon.-Fri. No appointment necessary. Qualified candidates must also pass an interview.

We provide employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan. Successful candidates will work with us to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Job qualifications and deadlines to apply are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by established deadlines. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application via our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Warehouse Worker

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc.

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. in Leeper is currently seeking a motivated person to join their production team.

An opportunity exists in Kahle’s Kitchens’ warehouse and packaging department for an organized individual interested in the packaging, preparation and shipment of furniture grade cabinets.

Duties will include lifting, packaging, truck loading and documenting shipments.

Candidates must be 18 years of age, able to lift 100 pounds, and be on their feet for extended periods of time.

Experience is preferred but not necessary. Pay is relative to experience. A physical and drug test may be administered. Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is an E.O.E.

Please apply in person at:

Kahle’s Kitchens

7488 Route 36

Leeper, PA 16233

Direct Support Professionals

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties is now hiring full and part time Direct Support Professionals, starting at $12.50/hr!

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties is now hiring Direct Support Professionals to support people who experience disabilities in their homes and communities. If you are looking for a career that allows you to have fun, experience new things and to work for amazing people while helping them to achieve their goals, becoming a DSP is the job for you!

Benefits include:

-Starting wage $12/50/hr.

-Medical coverage for full time employees after probationary period.

-Paid leave after probationary period.

-Great mileage reimbursement.

-Full and part-time positions available.

-The opportunity to make a difference!

Qualifications:

– High school diploma or equivalent.

– Acceptable clearances and drug screening.

– Must be 21 years of age or older.

– Must possess a valid Driver’s License.

– Must have reliable transportation.

– Willing to work a variety of shifts

Apply via the following:

-Call to schedule an interview (814)-226-7033 Ext 308

-Email resume to cboden@thearcclarion.org

-Visit our website www.thearcclarion.org

– Submit an application at our office 1064 E Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to explorejoblistings@gmail.com or call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.