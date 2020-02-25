Woman Accused of Child Endangerment After Child Found on Emlenton Bridge Due in Court Tomorrow

EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A woman who is facing child endangerment charges after a four-year-old was child found wandering on the Emlenton Bridge recently is scheduled to stand for a hearing in court on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate 24-year-old Katie Leigh Planker, of Emlenton, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, on the following charge:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 2

Planker is currently free on $7,500.00 unsecured bail.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on Sunday, February 16.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:00 a.m. on February 16, Franklin-based State Police received a report of a young child on the bridge in Emlenton in Venango County.

The child, who was four years old, was taken into care at the Emlenton Ambulance Station and was at the station for approximately three hours before the father arrived looking for the child.

Following an investigation, it was determined that Katie Leigh Planker was asleep on a couch while she was in care of the four-year-old female child, as well as a four-month-old female child, according to the complaint.

The four-year-old female child allegedly left the residence through the front door while Planker was sleeping.

Planker was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, February 16.

