Clarion Youth Group Donates Blankets, Duffel Bags to SAFE

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A local girls’ youth group recently made a special donation to SAFE (Stop Abuse for Everyone) in Clarion.

(Pictured: girls from the Girls’ Youth Group with Jennifer Hurrelbrink of SAFE)

The Girls’ Youth Group at First Presbyterian Church of Clarion donated blankets they made, along with duffel bags, to SAFE.

Jennifer Hurrelbrink, Fiscal Administrative Supervisor for SAFE, also gave a presentation to the group informing them of the services SAFE provides.

The youth group, which is open to any girl between the ages of 10 and 14, meets on Monday evenings at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarion to work on community service projects, play games, and have short lessons. Some of the recent lessons have covered everything from gossiping and bullying to respecting parents.

For more information, contact the church at 814-226-8145 or check their Facebook page.

