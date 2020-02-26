A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Areas of drizzle and fog before 11am, then showers, mainly after 2pm. High near 47. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – Rain showers before 9pm, then rain and snow showers between 9pm and 10pm, then snow showers after 10pm. Low around 23. West wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night – Scattered snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Scattered snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 28. West wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – Scattered snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

