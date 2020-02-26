Allen J. “Joe” Toy, 68, of 407 Euclid Ave. Oil City, PA. , died at 2:35 P.M. Tuesday Feb. 25, 2020 after a period of declining health.

Born June 26, 1951 in Oil City, PA. , he was the son of the late Allen L. Toy and Mary Jane Weaver Toy.

Joe was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He was married in 1971 to Michele A. Perry and she survives.

Joe enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He had worked for many years for Electralloy as a supervisor.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Steve Toy and his wife Linda of Oil City, Julie Alessi and her husband Aaron of Raleigh, NC.

2 grandsons, A.J. Toy and his wife Taylor, Scott Toy and his wife Courtney.

He is also survived by two sisters, Marjorie Dunkle and her husband William of Pleasantville and Melissa Reed and her husband Todd of Plumer

A Private Memorial Service will be held on Saturday in the Reinsel Funeral Home with Fr. Christopher Barnes, Presiding.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com

