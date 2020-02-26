Clarion Boys’ Basketball Returns to D9 Title Game for First Time in 17 Years

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (D9Sports) – Clarion is back in a District 9 boys’ basketball championship game for the first time in 17 years.

For the second time this season, the Bobcats (16-8) toppled rival Keystone (21-3) knocking off the top-seeded Panthers, 54-50, in the District 9 Class 2A semifinals Tuesday night at Redbank Valley High School.

“It is very big,” Clarion’s first-year head coach Scott Fox said. “The kids worked their butts off to get to this point. I am glad we are giving them an opportunity to play for a District 9 championship.”

Clarion had to overcome a slow start for itself and a quick start from Keystone to advance to the title game for the first time since winning the District 9 Class 1A championship in 2003.

Keystone hit three first-quarter 3-pointers, including two from Isaak Jones, to take a 17-11 lead after a quarter of play.

But Clarion tightened up a bit defensively in the second quarter and outscored the Panthers 17-10 in the frame behind seven Nick Frederick points to take a 28-27 halftime lead.

“We knew we had to get pressure on the ball,” Fox said of the defensive adjustment made by the Bobcats after the first quarter. “We struggled with that in the first quarter. But, we put more pressure on the ball to keep them from making an easy pass to the spot.”

Clarion was able to expand the lead to four points after the third quarter, 40-36, thanks in part to a pair of 3-pointers from Josh Craig, who had been in a shooting slump that dated back to January.

“It (getting the shots from Josh) was big,” Fox said. “We had confidence in him.”

Fox said he had subbed Craig out of the game right before he hit the third-quarter 3-pointers.

“I took him out right before hit the first two in the third quarter,” Fox said. “When I took him out, he said coach put me back in, I can make that shot. I put him back in. I trust him. He is a good shooter from the outside, and when he hits thought it loosens up the defense a little bit and makes it a little bit easier to get the ball inside.”

Craig, who was named the Hager Paving Player of the Game, kept up his hot outside shooting in the fourth quarter hitting two more 3-pointers to help keep Clarion out in front. He finished the night with 14 points, his highest-scoring game since netting 16 points Jan. 7 vs. Forest Area.

“The whole first half, they played a really tight man-to-man defense,” Craig said. “I couldn’t really break off anything. They went into that zone late in the third quarter. That is when the 3-pointers thrive. I was just floating down into the corner and getting open.”

Thanks to Craig and Frederick, who had a team-high 15 points, Clarion was able to work around leading scorer Cal German picking up three first-half fouls and being held to 13 points.

“Being able to spread the ball around on offense and having different players being able to hit big shots at the right times were really key to the win,” Fox said.

Fox also praised German, who didn’t pick up a foul in the second half, for being able to play with the foul trouble.

“He played well,” Fox said. “I got him out late in the second quarter, and he was able to manage it really well. He had to stay out of the physicality underneath a little bit.”

Fox said he didn’t think German had three fouls in the first half and believes a foul that should have been whistled on Beau Verdill was mistakenly given to German.

“When he was called (for what turned out to be his third foul), and they put three fouls up on the boards, I was surprised he had three fouls,” Fox said. “I thought one of the fouls that was called against him was on Beau Verdill, but I didn’t realize it had been credited to call until it was put up on the board.”

Andrew Lauer had a game-high 17 points for KEystone with Marc Rearick adding 13 points and Jones 12.

Clarion will play defending champion and third-seeded Ridgway, a 39-29 winner over Coudersport in the other semifinal game, in the championship game Saturday at Clarion University’s Tippin Gym. A game time for that contest will be determined at a later date.

“It’s just really awesome,” Craig said. “We were all excited coming into the game. It’s great just to knock out the No. 1 seed.”

Keystone’s season isn’t over. The Panthers will take on second-seeded Coudersport in the consolation game with a spot in the PIAA playoffs at stake. A site, date and time for that game will be determined at a later time.

CLARION 54, KEYSTONE 50

Score by Quarters

CLarion 11 17 12 14 – 54

Keystone 17 10 9 14 – 50

CLARION – 54

Cal German 4 4-5 13, Beau Verdill 1 2-2 4, Kyle Porciello 0 0-0 0, Christian Simko 0 0-0 0, Hunter Craddock 1 0-0 2, Josh Craig 5 0-0 14, Skylar Rhoades 2 2-2 6, Nick Frederick 6 2-3 15. Totals 19 10-12 54.

KEYSTONE – 50

Troy Johnson 2 0-0 4, Marc Rearick 4 1-2 13, Isaak Jones 4 2-2 12, Alex Rapp 1 0-0 3, Andrew Lauer 7 2-2 17, Gavin Hogue 0 1-2 1, Jayden Blazosky 0 0-0 0, Brandon Pierce 0 0-0 0, Colin Say 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-8 50.

Three-pointers: Clarion 6 (Craig 4, Frederick, German). Keystone 8 (Rearick 4, Jones 2, Rapp, Lauer).

