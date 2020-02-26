Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Slow-Cooker Lasagna Soup

Serve this hearty soup with a side of fresh fruit!

Slow-Cooker Lasagna Soup

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds bulk Italian sausage

1 large onion, chopped

2 medium carrots, chopped

2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 – 32 oz. carton chicken broth

2 – 14-1/2 oz. cans Italian stewed tomatoes

1 – 15 oz. can tomato sauce

6 lasagna noodles, broken into 1-inch pieces

2 cups coarsely chopped fresh spinach

1 cup cubed or shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions

~In a large skillet, cook sausage over medium-high heat until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles, eight to 10 minutes; drain. Transfer to a 5- or 6-qt. slow cooker.

~Add onion and carrots to same skillet; cook and stir until softened, two to four minutes. Stir in mushrooms and garlic; cook and stir until mushrooms are softened, two to four minutes. Transfer to slow cooker. Stir in broth, tomatoes, and tomato sauce. Cook, covered, on low until vegetables are tender. four to six hours.

~Skim fat from soup. Add lasagna; cook until tender, one hour longer. Stir in spinach. Remove insert; let stand 10 minutes. Divide mozzarella cheese among serving bowls; ladle soup over cheese. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.