Coudersport Girls Beat Otto-Eldred; Lady Falcons to Play North Clarion in 1A Title Game

BRADFORD, Pa. – For the third time this season, Coudersport had its way with NTL rival Otto-Eldred picking up the 62-40 win.

(Photo by Paul Burdick. Check out more of Burdick’s work here)

The second-seeded Lady Falcons (20-4) started fast with 17 first-quarter points and never let off the gas taking a 33-22 halftime lead before outscoring the third-seeded Lady Terrors (16-7) 29-18 in the second half.

Mikayla Gunn played a key role in the fast start scoring 15 of her game-high 17 points in the first half when she hit three 3-pointers. Gunn now has 32 points in two postseason games.

“Mikayla is always important to use because of her defense,” Coudersport head coach Bob Tingley told the Bradford Era. “She really plays solid defense, and it’s hard to get anything against her. But now she’s making shots, and that just opens up a whole new spectrum for us. She’s really been great, and I’m thrilled for her. It’s coming together for her.”

Sarah Chamber added 14 points in the win.

“Sarah can score the ball,” Tingley told the Bradford Era. “She’s good and getting stronger underneath and getting putbacks. I think from early in the season, her biggest improvement has been making those contested inside shots when she getting bumped. She’s making those, and it’s helping her tremendously. It’s coming at a good time.”

Also for Coudersport, Rosalyn Page added 12 points.

Morgan Dalton hit three 3-pointers and led Otto-Eldred with nine points. Jadelyn Spinney added seven points and four rebounds, and Haley Cousins also had seven points. Katie Sheeler chipped in six points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

“We got outrebounded 39-17,” Otto-Eldred head coach Shawn Gray said. “They had 17 offensive rebounds.”

