Dorothy C. Robertson

Wednesday, February 26, 2020 @ 11:02 PM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Dorothy RobertsonDorothy C. Robertson, 99, of Limestone, passed away Tuesday evening, February 25, 2020 at her home.

She was born on March 1, 1920 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Dorothy married David Robertson, whom preceded her in death.

She was a steel worker.

Dorothy had a huge heart for animals.

She is survived by her two daughters: Rosa Pettiford of New Jersey and Joyce Alba of Limestone and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother.

At Dorothy’s request, there will be no public visitation.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made is Dorothy’s name to Clarion PAWS, 11348 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


