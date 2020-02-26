Edward H. Richards, 76, of Franklin, passed away peacefully after an extended illness late in the evening on Monday, February, 24, 2020 at the Bridgeville Rehab and Care Center in Bridgeville, PA.

Born November 14, 1943 in Franklin, he was the son of the late Harry E. and Florence A. (Hollabaugh) Richards.

On November 8, 1963, he married the love of his life, the former Shirley Seely; she survives him.

For most of his life, Edward worked as a Fiscal Officer for Venango County, but also previously worked for Chicago Pneumatic Tool as a Cost Accountant Supervisor.

With a passion for antiques, Edward enjoyed spending time antiquing, exploring flea markets, or trying to find treasures hidden in a yard sale.

Most of all, Edward cherished his family and the time he spent with them and his dog, Buddy.

In addition to his wife, Shirley Richards, Edward will be forever remembered by his son, Randall Richards of Beaver Falls; his daughter, Julie Dombroski and her husband, John, of Pittsburgh; his grandson Tyler Richards of Franklin; by his sister, Kay Shouey of Franklin; his brother-in-law, Daniel Seely and his wife, Janice, of Meadville; his sister-in-law, Diane Seely of Salem, OH; by his three nephews; and by his one niece.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents; and by his brother-in-law, Bill Shouey.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 3 pm to 7 pm and also on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Franklin, 1041 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 10 am to 11 am.

Funeral services will begin following visitation at 11 am at the church with Reverend Randy Powell, pastor of the church, officiating.

Edward will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Edward’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

