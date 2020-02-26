Featured Local Job: Traffic Controller (Flagman)

CT Utility Services, Inc. is looking for Reliable and Dependable People to Hire for the position of Traffic Controller (Flagman).

Hours vary and you generally work Monday through Friday. Some Weekends and some overnight work is sometimes required.

A driver’s license is required and must have reliable transportation to the shop.

On the Job Training is provided as well as a 4-hour computer-based certification course is required.

If you think you might be interested you can call the shop at (814)678-2122 and leave a message and phone number to be called at or you can email Ryan at ryan.smith@ctutility.com.

