Four Games to Air Wednesday Night on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball

HYDE, Pa. (D9Sports) – Four games, two District 9 Class 1A boys’ semifinals and two District 9 Class 2A girls’ semifinals, will air Wednesday night on Laurel Eye Clinic High School basketball via EYT Media/D9Sports.com.

(Photo of Ridgway’s Christina Fullem and A-C Valley’s Levi Orton. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

The Class 1A boys’ games from Clearfield High School feature top-seeded Elk County Catholic vs. fifth-seeded A-C Valley at 6 p.m. and second-seeded Clarion-Limestone vs. third-seeded Cameron County at 8 p.m.

The Class 2A girls’ games from Brookville High School feature top-seeded Ridgway vs. fourth-seeded Keystone at 6 p.m. followed by second-seeded Redbank Valley vs. sixth-seeded Clarion at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Mike Kalinowski and Dustin Kifer will have the call of the boys’ games from Clearfield High School with Chris Rossetti and the Bob “The Governor” Dunkle on the call from the girls’ games at Brookville High School.

The pregame show from both locations starts at 5:30 p.m.

HOW TO LISTEN TO CLASS 1A BOYS GAMES: ECC vs. A-C Valley and C-L vs. Cameron County

Airtime from Clearfield High School for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show will be 5:30 p.m. with the first game set to tip at 6 p.m.

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the website and find the story for the Class 1A boys’ games and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play) or click here to listen.

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE CLASS 2A GIRLS GAMES: Ridgway vs. Keystone and Clarion vs. Redbank Valley

Airtime from Brookville High School for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show will be 5:30 p.m. with the first game set to tip at 6 p.m.

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the website and find the story for the Class 2A girls’ games and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play) or click here to listen.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Laurel Eye Clinic Games of the Week possible:

Special thanks to Ridgway Medical Center, Hi-Level Golf Course, Clarion Girls’ Basketball Boosters, Joe’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant in New Bethlehem, District Judge Jeff Miller, the A-C Valley Boys’ Basketball Boosters, Levi’s Lawncare (814-758-0878), Delta Contracting, State Representative Donna Oberlander, Burford & Henry Real Estate, and Tin Town Metal Works, for Sponsoring tonight’s games as well

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.