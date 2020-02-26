Mary Burk Scott, 76, of Kennerdell passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020 at Trinity Living Center.

Mary was born August 13, 1943 at Grove City Hospital.

She was the daughter of Clarence and Leota Edinger Burk.

Mary graduated from AC-Valley High School.

She was married to the late Glen Scott. The couple was married on May 18, 1963, Glen passed away February 25, 2015.

The couple had three children Darlene, Diane and Darryl.

Mary was devoted member of Chapel on the Hill. She was the church’s custodian for many years. Mary had a strong faith in the Lord and instilled that not only in her children but her grandchildren as well. Her and husband loved to take camping trips.

Mary’s was truly happiest in the company of her family. They enjoyed many board game nights together.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her children Darlene Savage and her husband Dale of Emlenton, Diane Moore and her husband Russ of Grove City and Darryl Scott and his wife Kim of Franklin. Her Grandchildren; Nathan Moore and his wife Amanda, Scott Moore and his fiancée Sondra Plunkett, Becky Savage, Tim Savage, and Andrew Scott. Four great grandchildren Joshua, Theo, Lily and Alaina also survive.

Mary’s brother Richard Burk and his wife Gloria of Clintonville.

Mary’s special friend John Warring also survives.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Glen, her sister Evelyn Rea and her brother and sister in law Bill and Ellie Burk.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville PA on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8.

Funeral services will take place at Chapel on the Hill Assembly of God, 6202 Emlenton-Clintonville Road, Emlenton, PA Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Chris Clark officiating.

Burial will take place at Scrubgrass Cemetery.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net

