Mayport Woman Accused of Theft of Services

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Mayport woman is facing charges for theft of services following an investigation at a local business.

Around 9:36 a.m. on Monday, February 24, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a gas station on State Route 28, in Redbank Township, Clarion County, regarding an individual using the business’s dumpster.

At the scene, the business manager showed police video footage of an individual putting four large black bags in the dumpster at 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, February 23.

Police say the individual was identified as a 53-year-old Mayport woman.

Charges are pending further investigation.

