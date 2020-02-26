Michael Patton Advising: Retirement Savings: Traditional, Roth, or Both?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article on Retirement Savings: Traditional, Roth, or Both?
Choosing a traditional or Roth structure for your IRA or employer-sponsored retirement plan — such as a 401(k), 403(b), or 457(b) plan — is a key decision in your retirement saving and distribution strategies.
While these distinctions are important at any age, they can be especially critical for older workers, who may be in their peak earning years while also facing retirement in the not-too-distant future.
Patton Financial Advising
51 1/2 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
470 Broad Street
New Bethlehem, PA 16242
814-275-2300
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751
Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com
