Input Encouraged for Route 28 Corridor Study

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Opinions and reactions are being sought for the Route 28 Corridor Plan, according to Clarion County Planning Director Kristi Amato at the Tuesday morning meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners.

“They want people to share concerns or ways that anybody thinks of to improve the 40-mile corridor and if you participate you have a chance to win a $50 gift card,” said Amato.

“I heard that there was some local concern that the study was going to put a bypass around New Bethlehem. I checked with PennDOT to make sure that was not the study’s purpose.”

The Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission SPC is announcing the launch of a new project website an online mapping survey aimed at providing project information and gathering the public’s input related to the Route 28 corridor from Kittanning to Interstate 80.

SPC, in partnership with the Northwest Pennsylvania Commission, North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, Armstrong, Clarion, and Jefferson Counties.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Engineering District 10, initiated the study in December to identify potential improvements along the approximately 40-mile stretch of Route 28 located in Armstrong, Clarion, and Jefferson Counties.

The public can access the new website and the online mapping survey at www.route28CorridorStudy.com.

That mapping survey is intended to gather information related to all modes of travel, potential improvement areas, and detailed interests and concerns within the study area. Survey participants will drop pins on the mapping and comment to indicate their areas of interest.

The survey will be active until March 6, 2020. The results of the survey will be shared on the website.

SPC and its partners have initiated the study to explore transportation improvement concepts that will improve safety and mobility between Interstate 80 and Kittanning. The study will include an extensive data collection effort to gather existing roadway, traffic, and safety data, future growth, and traffic information, and public and stakeholder input. With the results of the survey and technical data, the study team, in coordination with the study’s steering committee will identify improvement concepts that will be that will vary in complexity and locations throughout the corridor. The study team will also place an emphasis on identifying potential funding available to implement the proposed improvement concepts.

The study website will continue to keep the community informed and provide the overall study goals, development process slash schedule comma, and all draft and final reports. The public is encouraged to sign up on a website to receive study updates as they occur.

