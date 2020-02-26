North Clarion Heading to D9 Title Game for Fourth Straight Season

KANE, Pa. (D9Sports) – It wasn’t perhaps the work of art unbeaten North Clarion was hoping for, but in the end, it was just as effective.

The top-seeded She-Wolves (24-0) overcame a sloppy start (10 of 24 shooting, 10 turnovers in the first half) and an not-so-pretty ending (they watched a 20-point fourth-quarter lead be cut to nine points) to beat fourth-seeded Elk County Catholic (15-11) and advance to the District 9 Class 1A title game for the fourth consecutive season.

“I’m proud of the girls for the why they stuck it out tonight,” Clarion head coach Terry Dreihaup said. “I thought we were flat just about the whole game. I’m going to chalk it up to 10 days off. But I just thought we were flat both offensively and defensively. We just didn’t take care of the ball the way we should have. But we pulled out a win, and that’s what we are here for.”

Senior star Abby Gatesman, who was named the Hager Paving Player of the Game after scoring 19 points and hauling down 11 rebounds, wasn’t buying the theory that the slow start was a result of the layoff.

“That just sounds like a big excuse to us,” Gatesman said. “We just have to work on that for sure. We can’t have one of those games again.”

While the start wasn’t what North Clarion was hoping for, the She-Wolves, unlike in the KSAC Title Game 10 days ago when they got down 13 in the first half to Redbank Valley before rallying for the win, led at halftime, 28-25.

“I just told them at halftime that we have to do a better job boxing out,” Dreihaup said. “We switched our defense into a three-two matchup and just tried to plug up the middle. The girls did a nice job with that. I also told them to slow down a little bit on offense. They started to do that, and they started to score.”

Scored indeed.

Mackenzie Bauer, the hero of the KSAC Title Game comeback, hit a 3-pointer 32 seconds into the second half and ended up scoring the first six points of the half to help North Clarion expand its lead to 34-25.

Bauer, who didn’t play a particularly strong first half with just three points – all from the line – and three or four uncharacteristic turnovers – was seen in a deep discussion with Dreihaup on the bench after North Clarion came out of the locker room before the start of the second half.

“I just told her, hey they are not falling in but you have to keep shooting,” Dreihaup said. “You have to keep taking it to the hoop and forget about the ones you missed and start focusing on the ones you have to make.”

No sooner did things start to look like they were trending in the right direction for the She-Wolves, foul trouble hit.

First Bauer picked up her third foul and had to go to the bench, and soon after fellow senior Gabby Schmader recorded her third foul -and soon her fourth – forcing Dreihaup to go to a pair of youngsters at the guard spots – Addison Shaftic and Amaya Green.

With Bauer out of the game, ECC went on a quick 5-0 run that included a 3-pointer from Brooke Bauer, who hit five 3-pointers in the game on her way to 15 points, to get the Lady Crusaders back within five, 34-29.

But while there were some growing pains with the junior Shaftic and the sophomore Green, the two played well enough to allow North Clarion to go on an 8-0 after the Brooke Bauer 3-pointer to push the lead back to a game-high at that point 13, 42-29, late in the third quarter.

“I think they played great,” Gatesman said. “They understand their roles, and they really come out to these games and play really well, which is huge for us.”

After Taylor Newton, ECC’s star senior, hit a free throw to cut the deficit to 12, 42-30, at the end of the third quarter, North Clarion started the fourth quarter on an 11-2 run to go up 21, 53-32, on a Green free throw with 3:54 to play.

Gwen Siegel played a big role in the run, scoring the first six points of the quarter for North Clarion.

But up what seemed like a comfortable 20 points, things went a little sideways for the She-Wolves.

First, Brooke Bauer hit a 3-pointer at the 3:34 mark, and then Newton connected on an old-fashion 3-pointe play to cut the deficit to 15, 53-38.

Schmader answered with a layup off a pass from Bauer to make it 55-38, but then a free throw by Tami Geci was followed by a 3-pointer by Brooke Bauer that cut the lead to 55-42.

Another turnover by North Clarion led to a prime scoring chance by Newton, but she missed the layup, and Gatesman hit one of two charity shots to make it 56-42.

But Geci banked home a 3-pointer, and another turnover led to two free throws by Newton that got the Lady Crusaders back within single digits, 56-47, with 1:39 to play.

“Every game from here on out is going to be a tough game,” Gatesman said. “We can’t just start getting up on teams and think that is going to be good enough. We have to keep playing straight through until the end of the game.”

North Clarion, though, was able to finish the game on a 6-0 sput with baskets from Schmader and Trinity Thompson and two Haley Sherman free throws. Sherman saw about 40 seconds of action at the end of the game, her first since suffering an injury against Venango Catholic Feb. 11.

Schmader added 13 points in the win with Mackenzie Bauer scoring 11 and Siegel eight.

Newton led ECC with 16 points, 10 from the free-throw line on 10 of 13 shooting from the line, but limited to six rebounds, tying her season-low in that category (she was averaging 12.7 per game coming in).

“She is a phenomenal athlete,” Gatesman said. “So, she is definitely one of the pointers coming into this game. We just tried to play good defense on her. And especially not let her get offensive rebounds.”

North Clarion, looking for a fourth straight D9 championship, will take on Coudersport in the title game Saturday at Clarion University’s Tippin Gym. A game time has yet to be announced.

ECC will play Otto-Eldred in the consolation game with both teams already having secured PIAA playoff berths. A date, time and location for that game have not been announced.

NORTH CLARION 62, ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 47

Score by Quarters

Elk Co. Catholic 13 12 5 17 – 47

North Clarion 13 15 14 20 – 62

ECC – 47

Taylor Newton 3 10-13 16, Ellie Fledderman 1 2-4 4, Hannah Barnett 0 0-0 0, Julia Aikens 1 0-0 3, Brooke Bauer 5 0-0 15, Tami Geci 3 2-6 9, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 14-23 47.

NORTH CLARION – 62

Mackenzie Bauer 2 6-8 11, Addison Shaftic 0 0-0 0, Amya Green 1 1-2 3,Gabby Schmader 5 2-2 13, Gwen Siegel 2 4-4 8, Abby Gatesman 8 2-3 19, Trinity Thompson 3 0-5 6, Haley Sherman 0 2-2 2. Totals 21 17-26 62.

Three-pointers: ECC 7 (Bauer 5, Aikens, Geci). North Clarion 3 (Bauer, Schmader, Gatesman).

