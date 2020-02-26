Overnight Snow in the Forecast for Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Snow is in the forecast, and a Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas for tonight into Thursday.

The Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Clarion, Forest, Venango, Mercer, and Jefferson counties.

According to the National Weather Service, areas of drizzle and fog will turn into rain showers later today, after 2:00 p.m., then the temperatures are expected to drop and turn the rain into snow between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. tonight.

One to three inches of snow are expected overnight and into the early hours of Thursday.

Forecasters say a Winter Weather Advisory may be possible.

The wind is also likely to pick up, going from five to 10 miles per hour up to about 16 miles per hour after midnight, with possible gusts as high as 28 miles per hour.

In surrounding areas, including Warren, McKean, and Elk Counties, a Winter Weather Advisory has already been issued for 8:00 p.m. tonight through noon on Thursday.

Those areas are expecting two to three inches of snow with localized amounts of four to six inches in some areas.

Crawford and Erie Counties are also under a Winter Storm Watch for lake effect snow; the area is looking at a possible snow accumulation of six to ten inches, with higher amounts over a foot possible in Erie County overnight tonight.

Locally, the snow is expected to dwindle around 7:00 a.m. on Thursday; although, the windy conditions will continue. The high for the day should top out around 27 degrees, with wind moving about 18 to 20 miles per hour and gusts up to 32 miles per hour.

Scattered snow showers may remain through Thursday night, with the temperature overnight dropping to around 17 degrees.

On Friday, a 40 percent chance of scattered snow showers remains. The day is expected to remain cloudy, with a high temperature of around 28 degrees. On Friday night, a 40 percent chance of snow showers remains, mostly before 1:00 a.m., and the temperature is expected to drop to 17 degrees overnight.

Looking toward the weekend, on Saturday, a 30 percent chance of scattered snow showers still remains. Forecasters look for a cloudy day, with a high near 27 degrees. The clouds should remain overnight, and the temperature is expected to drop down around 15 degrees.

A respite from the wintry weather may come on Sunday, which is expected to be partly sunny, with the temperature climbing up around 34 degrees.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.