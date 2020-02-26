 

Police Investigating False Report of Sexual Assault in Jefferson County

Wednesday, February 26, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

investigationJEFFERSON CO.., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating an incident of a false report to law enforcement of a sexual assault in Jefferson County.

On January 13, Punxsutawney-based State Police conducted an investigation into an alleged sexual assault of a 27-year-old female victim in Union Township, Jefferson County.

Police say upon further investigation, it was determined the sexual assault did not occur, and the victim produced knowingly false information in an effort to implicate another person.

The investigation into the False Reports to Law Enforcement is ongoing.

State police released the above report on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.


