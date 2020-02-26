Police Release Details of Two Vehicle Crash on Route 68

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 68 last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 9:18 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Route 68 at the intersection with Bauer Road in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2009 Toyota Corolla, operated by 21-year-old Elizabeth A. Wilson, of Oil City, was making a left hand turn onto State Route 68 from Bauer Road and pulled out in front of a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by a known 17-year-old female from Clarion.

The Malibu struck the Corolla on the front driver’s side quarter panel, causing the Corolla to spin and come to a final rest facing north in the southbound lane.

The Malibu came to a final rest in the southbound lane.

Wilson and her passenger, 21-year-old Bailey E. Andrews, of Oil City, were not injured.

The teen driver and her passengers – 18-year-old Victoria M. Vega, of Shippenville, and a 14-year-old female from Ave, Pa. – also reported no injuries.

All occupants were using seat belts.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by MC Auto Repair & Towing.

State police released the above report on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

