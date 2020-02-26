Ridgway Gets Defensive to Beat Coudersport; Elkers to Face Clarion in 2A Boys’ Final

BRADFORD, Pa. (D9Sports) – Ridgway held top-seeded Coudersport without baskets in both the first and fourth quarters and rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to get a 39-29 win.

(Photo: Zack Zameroski goes up strong for a shot during Ridgway’s win over Coudersport Tuesday. Zameroski scored a game-high 16 points for Ridgway. Photo by Paul Burdick. Check out more of Burdick’s work here)

“That was our best defensive effort of the year,” Ridgway head coach Tony Allegretto told the Bradford Era of limiting District 9’s highest-scoring team (65.9 ppg) entering the game to a season-low 29 points. “I thought we would play good for a quarter here and there. But today we basically played three-and-half good quarters of defense.

The Elkers (18-7), who lost 50-39 at home to Coudersport in early January, trailed 24-13 in the third quarter after Coudersport (19-4) scored the first five points of the quarter, but got back within six, 24-18, by the end of the third thanks to five points from Zack Zameroski.

Zameroski then hit a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers, and Ridgway took advantage of a pair of technical fouls against Coudersport to pull away for the 10-point win.

A pair of Dillon Keglovits free throws put Coudersport up 26-21 with around seven minutes to play before Zameroski hit the first of his two fourth-quarter threes to make it 26-24.

Matt Dush followed with the game-tying basket, and then Dan Park put Ridgway ahead for good with a 3-pointer, 29-26.

Things then went sideways for Coudersport.

A hustle play by Travis Gleason, in which he stole the ball from Dominic Allegretto, ended up in Gleason getting called for a travel as he and Allegretto both scrambled for the ball around midcourt. When the players got up, Gleason pushed Allegretto back to the ground and was whistled for a technical foul.

While that was happening, Coudersport Scott Easton was also assessed a technical foul for leaving the coaches’ box trying to call a timeout.

Dush hit three of the four ensuing free throws to put Ridgway ahead six, 32-26, and the game was all but over the way Ridgway controls the tempo.

“I came out to ask for a timeout,” Eason told the Bradford Era. “I didn’t come 12 feet out onto the court. I was three feet out there. The (ref) deemed it. I don’t know – I am not throwing the officials under the bus – he just saw what he saw.

“It’s a pivotal part of the game. You give either one of these teams four points plus possession, that’s a big turning point in the game.”

Another turning point in the game was the Falcons inability to score.

Ridgway limited Coudersport to eight field goals with six of those, including four 3-pointers, coming in an 18-point second quarter for the Falcons.

The 18-point quarter came on the heels of one of the lowest-scoring quarters in District 9 this year, as Ridgway held a 6-1 lead after eight minutes.

But in the second quarter, Coudersport got hot from the outside with Kolby VanWhy and Hayden Keck each hitting a pair of 3-pointers and Gleason also scoring six points to give the Falcons a 19-13 halftime lead.

Zameroski led Ridgway with 16 points, Park added nine points and Dush eight.

Keck, who hit three 3-pointers, paced Coudersport with 11 points. Gleason added seven.

