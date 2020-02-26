 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

New Sponsor Spotlight

SPONSORED: Take Yourself Further – Attend a Cool Event at Simply Skin!

Wednesday, February 26, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

cOOL eVENTCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Take Yourself Further – attend a Cool Event at Simply Skin in Clarion!

(Model pictured above – not a patient.)

Have you ever wondered what CoolSculpting® could do for you? CoolSculpting® fat-freezing technology is a nonsurgical, scientifically proven way to reduce pockets of fat in trouble spots such as the abdomen, flanks, or under the chin in as little as one session.

Get your questions answered and take advantage of exclusive savings!

Thursday, March 5, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

RSVP to Simply Skin’s CoolEvent here.

Call 814-227-2362 today for more information.

Don’t miss out on specials, events, and other information. Follow Simply Skin on Facebook or Instagram to stay updated and receive health tips!

For more information on Simply Skin, visit their website here.

simply-skin


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.