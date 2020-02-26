Tuesday’s District 9 Basketball Playoff Scores

Feb. 25 basketball scores.

BOYS

DISTRICT 8-9-10 CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS

Meadville 54, DuBois 42

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

(1) Brookville 59, (2) Kane 52

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

(4) Clarion 54, (1) Keystone 50

(3) Ridgway 39, (2) Coudersport 29

GIRLS

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

(1) North Clarion 62, (4) Elk County Catholic 47

(2) Coudersport 62, (3) Otto-Eldred 40

