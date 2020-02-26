Wednesday’s District 9 Basketball Playoff Schedule

Feb. 26 District 9 basketball playoff schedule. Schedule subject to change without notice.

BOYS

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

(5) A-C Valley vs. (1) Elk County Catholic, 6 p.m. at Clearfield High School

(3) Cameron County vs. (2) Clarion-Limestone, 8 p.m. at Clearfield High School

GIRLS

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

(4) Keystone vs. (1) Ridgway, 6 p.m. at Brookville High School

(6) Clarion vs. (2) Redbank Valley, 7:30 p.m. at Brookville High School

