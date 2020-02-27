A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Snow showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 26. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday – Scattered snow showers, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 28. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night – Scattered snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 28. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday – Rain likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Rain. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday – Rain. High near 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night – Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday – Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

