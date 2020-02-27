Allison V. “Jack” Alabaugh, 83, formerly of 418 Chase Street, Kane, died Sunday morning, February 23, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Kane, where he recently resided.

Born September 22, 1936 in Tionesta, he was the son of Oliver and Lillian Passauer Alabaugh.

On March 21, 1959 in Venus, he married Maxine Heasley, who died in 2014.

Jack was a self-employed contractor for many years as well as working for Kane Screens for forty-five years, from which he retired.

He enjoyed old cars, playing the accordion and was a very avid hunter.

Surviving are a daughter Luanne (Bob) Larson of Kane; sons Steve (Helen) Heasley of Kane, Greg (Tricia) Alabaugh of Sheffield, Ken (Chris) Alabaugh of Russell and Ted (Sandy) Alabaugh of Kane; sisters Ruth Donahey of Titusville and Dorothy Nicklass of California, plus nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death, besides his wife and parents, by a daughter Kathy Wilson, a granddaughter Jessica Heasley, brothers Arthur and Roy Alabaugh, sisters Derretha Spiesman, Amber Burhen, Margie Chilcoat, and Twila McKee, and a brother, Russell, in infancy.

Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. on Thursday from 10:00 until 11:00, at which time a service will be held there with the rev. David Pflieger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Callistus Cemetery, Kane.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Home at Kane, 100 High Point Drive, Kane, PA 16735.

