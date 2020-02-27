Bertha L. Martin, 88, of Cranberry, formerly of California, died at 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

She was born in Punxsutawney on December 21, 1931 to the late Clair and Goldie (Moyer) Bailey.

She was a former member of the Eagles Club in California, where she previously resided in the Sacramento area for twenty years.

Bertha enjoyed watching television, especially wrestling. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by three children: Ann Mathews and her husband Ron of Cranberry, Donna Douglass and her husband Daniel of Cherrytree, and Walter Heckathorn and his companion Lynn Fink of Oil City; seven grandchildren: Michelle Show, Angie Mayhorn, Gary Mayhorn Jr., Kelly Debald, Walter Heckathorn Jr., Bradley Heckathorn, and Donald Heckathorn; and seven great-grandchildren: Cody Show, Samantha Hicks, Bradley Heckathorn Jr., Peyton Heckathorn, and Mathew, Lauren, and Lilliana Debald.

Also surviving are three brothers: Clair, Byron, and Ralph Bailey; two sisters, Joan Heisler and Blanche Carr; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Bailey, all of California.

Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Heckathorn; her second husband, Perry Martin; and her fiancé, Garry Boyer; a great-granddaughter, Alena Show; a great-grandson, Brandan Debald; two brothers, Robert and Joel Bailey; and a sister, Opal Mallory.

There will be no visitation or funeral service held.

Private interment at the convenience of the family will be held in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township. To express online condolences to Bertha’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

