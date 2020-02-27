Catherine P. McGraw, 97, of Meadville and formerly of Oil City died at 11:15 A.M. Tuesday Feb. 25, 2020 at the Meadville Medical Center.

Born May 28, 1922 in Oil City, PA.

She was the daughter of the late William J. and Julia Gougher Driscoll.

Catherine was married in St. Joseph Church to Francis A. McGraw on Sept. 27, 1947 and he preceded her in death on Nov. 25, 1989.

She had worked for Pennzoil, Singer Sewing and later for Meadville Act of Aging from where she retired.

Catherine enjoyed playing bingo, gambling and playing 500.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she especially enjoyed bowling with them on the Nintendo Wii.

Mrs. McGraw was a member of St. Agatha’s Church in Meadville, the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and a life member of the Eagles Auxiliary.

She is survived by the following children: Mary Kay Marshall & her husband Craig of Dubois, Deborah McGraw of Meadville, Michael McGraw and his wife Nancy of Butler, Judy Green of Warren, James F. McGraw and his wife Jean of Chicago and Michelle Szabat and her husband Stanley of Salem, OH.

15 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren as well as three great great grandchildren also survive.

She is also survived by a sister-in-law Carol Rudisille of Lancaster, OH and a brother-in-law Tony Oleksak of Warren, PA.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having been preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son in law Tom Green and 10 brothers and sisters; Margaret Alice Driscoll, Therese Downs, Helen Wren, Julia Ward, and brothers William, Thomas, Clarence, Edward, Jack and Francis Driscoll.

Friends will be received from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday in the Warren Funeral Home, 544 Chestnut St. Meadville, PA.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Saturday in St. Agatha’s Church with Fr. Jeffrey Lucas, Pastor, Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Oil City.

Memorials may be made to Act of Aging, 1034 Park Ave. Meadville, PA. 16335 or to the Yolando Barco Cancer Center 16792 Conneaut Lake Rd. Meadville, PA. 16335

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Reinsel Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

