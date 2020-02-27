Clarion County Planning Commission Welcomes New Member

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Planning Commission welcomed Eugene Lerch as a new member at its February 2020 meeting.

A fast meeting followed.

Commission actions included:

Approved a requested letter of support by the Department of Community and Economic Development for a Clarion Borough Stormwater project under the PA Small Water and Sewer program.

The Department of Environmental Protection requested a review and comment on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s revised FFY 2019-2022 the Chesapeake Bay $2,797,537 Implementation Program. While the Chesapeake Bay is not in the Clarion County watershed area, it is a typical annual request from DEP. The Planning Commission approved the program with no comment.

Bradley A. Heeter and Brian M. Heeter were approved for a minor subdivision application in Beaver Township. Preliminary and final approval for work granted relief from a 43,560 square foot minimum lot size requirement.

Susan J., and Clair E. Mortimer Jr., Roxanne Traister, and Amy B. Milanovich were granted preliminary and final approval for a minor subdivision application in Madison Township. Relief from the minimum 15-foot side setback distance requirement was approved and established a new property line.

The River Hill Evangelical Church in Paint Township was granted preliminary and final approval for an 864 square foot pavilion. The pavilion will be used for picnics and similar gatherings. An actual application for the project was not submitted until called by the Planning Commission that it needed to be approved.

The Pennsylvania American Water Company received final approval for a sewage lift station in Elk Township. The 30 by 40-foot station replaced what was there before the new one.

The Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company also received final approval for a 2,108 square foot truck garage addition in Farmington Township. The addition is at the East End of the fire company’s truck garage.

Commission members attending included Chairman Keith Decker, Beaver Township; Angela Burtner, Brady Township; Hugh Henry, Monroe Township; Fred Anderson, Redbank Township; Joseph A. Burns Jr., Paint Township; Eugene M. Lerch, Highland Township; Eugene E. Metcalf, Piney Township; and Roger M. Nulph, New Bethlehem.

