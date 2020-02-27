Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cornbread Taco Bake

Serve this hearty casserole on a cold wintry day!

Cornbread Taco Bake

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds ground beef

1 – 15-1/4 oz. can whole kernel corn, drained

1 – 8 oz. can tomato sauce

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup chopped green pepper

1 envelope taco seasoning

1 – 8-1/2 oz. package cornbread/muffin mix

1 – 2.8 oz. can french-fried onions, divided

1/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

~In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Stir in the corn, tomato sauce, water, green pepper, and taco seasoning. Spoon into a greased 2-qt. baking dish.

~Prepare cornbread mix according to package directions for cornbread. Stir in half of the onions. Spread over beef mixture. Bake, uncovered, at 400° for 20 minutes.

~Sprinkle with cheese and remaining onions. Bake until cheese is melted and a toothpick inserted into cornbread layer comes out clean, about five minutes minutes longer.

