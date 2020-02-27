Criminal Investigation Initiated After Children Found Living in Poor Conditions

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a child endangerment investigation is underway in Limestone Township.

Around 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, Clarion-based State Police responded to a residence on Cyphert Lane in Limestone Township to assist Clarion County Children and Youth Services (CYS).

Police say poor living conditions were observed at the residence, and a child endangerment investigation is being conducted.

The investigation is ongoing.

Due to the nature of the investigation, no further details are being released at this time.

