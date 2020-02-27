District 9 Releases Updated Basketball Brackets

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (D9Sports) – District 9 on Wednesday released its updated basketball brackets.

Full coverage of District 9 teams in the basketball postseason inclduing all brackets can be found here

The Class 1A girls’ title game between Coudersport and North Clarion will be played at 3 p.m. Saturday at Clarion University’s Tippin Gym.

The Class 2A and Class 1A boys’ title games will also be played Saturday at Tippin Gym. The games will come after the Class 1A girls’ title game, but the order in which they will happen has yet to be determined.

The Class 1A girls’ consolation game between Otto-Eldred and Elk County Catholic will be played at 6 p.m. Friday at Kane High School. The Class 1A boys’ consolation game will be held at Noon Saturday at Clarion University’s Tippin Gym, and the boys’ Class 2A consolation game between Keystone and Coudersport will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Clarion University’s Tippin Gym.

The Class 2A girls’ consolation game between Ridgway and Clarion will be at 7 p.m. Friday at DuBois High School.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.