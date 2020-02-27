 

Francis Emory Radabaugh

Thursday, February 27, 2020 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Jared Bakaysa

Francis Emory Radabaugh, 69, of Oil City passed away Wednesday February 26, 2020 at UPMC N/W after a period of declining health.

He was born in Oil City on January 12, 1951 and was the son of the late Virgil and Winifred Amsdell Radabaugh.

Francis went to Oil City Area Schools.

He worked at several places before becoming disabled, such as Electralloy, Hoss’s and Dennys.

He enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews.

Francis was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.

Francis is survived by siblings; Timothy P. Radabaugh, Stephen R. Radabaugh, and Roseann E. Beaty.

Also surviving is a Cousin Jim Warner and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings; Eugene R. Stover, Virgil L. Radabaugh, and Philip A. Radabaugh.

A memorial service will talk place at a later date.

Private burial will take place at Lamey Cemetery.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


