James J. “Jim” Garin, 72, of Grove City, formerly of Franklin passed away at 2:30 P.M. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Grove City Medical Center.

Born in Bradford on May 22, 1947, he was a son of the late Thomas and Mary Jo Cleary Garin.

Jim was a 1966 graduate of Venango Christian High School earning letters in Basketball and Football.

Upon graduation from high school he started working for PennDOT before moving on to Polk Center where he worked as an RSA for nearly 30 years.

A diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Jim had a passion for sports and enjoyed playing in many golf leagues, bowling leagues and for various softball teams over the years.

Jim will be missed by his friends at Spanky’s where he met them for coffee daily.

He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events. He was especially close with his grandson, Chase.

Jim was Catholic in faith.

Surviving is his daughter, Ashley Garin of Franklin; a sister, Michelle Stroupe of Franklin; five grandchildren, Chase Garin and Masyn Garin of Franklin, Emily Holmes and her husband Michael of Longs, SC, Savannah McQuade of Rouseville and Zach Kingdom of Grand Rapids, MI; three great grandchildren and two nephews Ross and Sean.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Thomas Garin, and earlier this month his daughter, Shannon A. Garin – McQuade.

There will be no visitation or services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff – Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Jim will be laid to rest next to his daughter Shannon at Graham Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

