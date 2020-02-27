Jeffrey D. Babb, 63, of Cranberry, died at his residence, surrounded by his loving family at 11:28 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

He was born in Pittsburgh on January 12, 1957 to the late Richard D. and Martha A. (Dessell) Babb.

He was a 1975 graduate of Penn Hills High School.

In 2018, he earned an associate degree in Industrial Maintenance from the New Castle School of Trades.

Mr. Babb was a member of Seneca United Methodist Church.

Jeff enjoyed hunting, shooting sports, and gardening. He cherished spending time with his family and his extended family.

Mr. Babb was employed for ten years with Brown Boiler and Tank Works in Franklin. He then worked for Joy Manufacturing for twenty-seven years as a welder.

He was married in the Rouseville United Methodist Church on May 24, 1980 to the former Vicki Ann McClintock, and she survives.

Also surviving are two children: Ian Babb of Butler, and Sarah Kulling and her husband Daniel of Venus; a grandson, Elijah Kulling of Venus; and his brothers and sisters: Robert Babb and his wife Sylvia of Plum, Sally Dwyer and her husband David of Coatesville, Gary Babb and his wife Darla of Canfield, Ohio, Marcie Wallace and her husband Brian of Penn Hills, and Matthew Babb and his wife Jen of Oxford, Connecticut.

He is also survived by his mother-in-law, June McClintock of Rouseville; and his loving extended family of numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Richard and Martha Babb, Jeff was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Ronald E. McClintock.

There will be no public visitation.

Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral service to celebrate Jeff’s life on Sunday (March 1) at 3 p.m. in the Seneca United Methodist Church, 196 East State Road in Seneca. Rev. Jamie Fowler and Rev. William Hastings will officiate.

Private interment at the convenience of the family will be made in St. Mark Cemetery in Kossuth.

Memorial contributions may be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca, PA 16346.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township. To express online condolences to the Babb family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.