Knox Man Accused of Punching Elderly Parents, Resisting Arrest

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man is facing criminal charges for allegedly punching his elderly parents and then resisting arrest.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 46-year-old Baron John Beichner, of Knox:

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

According to a criminal complaint, on Sunday, February 23, around 3:56 p.m., Troopers Rowe, Freeman, Jarret, and Cyphert, of the Clarion-based State Police, were dispatched to a residence on Twin Church Road for a report of a domestic incident.

At the scene, the troopers found Baron Beichner standing at the top of the stairs inside the residence. Beichner was then told to get on the ground.

Beichner actively resisted arrest, refusing to put his hands behind his back, and having to be guided to the ground, the complaint states.

Trooper Rowe then spoke to the victims, Beichner’s parents – an 82-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman – at the scene. They related Beichner punched each of them in the chest with a closed fist then pushed them inside the residence, according to the complaint.

Beichner was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, February 23.

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, with Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter presiding.

