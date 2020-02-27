Oberlander Announces Safety, Security Grants for Local Schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Nine local school districts will each receive at least $30,000.00 to assist with security- and safety-related expenses at their facilities, Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) said on Wednesday.

The grants were announced on Wednesday by the School Safety and Security Committee within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The grant program was created by law in 2018.

“Both the meritorious and competitive grant programs are designed to allow school districts to use the funding for a variety of projects that best meet their specific needs,” said Oberlander.

“Each district has its own unique challenges when it comes to providing a safe and secure learning environment, and this funding will help offset many of those costs.”

Each of the following school districts will receive funds for various projects. They include:

Armstrong School District — $45,000 for security planning and purchase of security-related technology.

Allegheny-Clarion School District — $30,000 to help with the training and compensation of school resource officers and school police officers.

Clarion Area School District — $30,000 for security planning and purchase of security-related technology.

Clarion-Limestone Area School District — $30,000 for security planning and purchase of security-related technology and for visitor identification systems.

Keystone School District — $30,000 for security planning and purchase of security-related technology.

North Clarion County School District — $30,000 for security planning and purchase of security-related technology.

Union School District — $30,000 for counseling services for students.

Forest Area School District — $30,000 for conflict resolution and dispute management; risk assessment, safety-related and violence prevention curriculum; and mental health and trauma-related services.

Most notably, Redbank Valley School District applied for more funds through a highly competitive grant program and was selected to receive $247,043.00. Those funds will be used for security planning and purchase of security-related technology, along with the costs associated with the training and compensation of school resource officers and school police officers.

More information about the program is available online at www.pccd.pa.gov/schoolsafety/Pages/default.aspx.

