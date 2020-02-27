One Dead, Two Seriously Injured in Route 119 Crash

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a crash that occurred on State Route 119 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash happened on Route 119, north of Wachob Road, in Young Township, Jefferson County, around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26.

Police say a 2008 Ford Ranger, operated by 93-year-old Clyde E. McKee, of Punxsutawney, was traveling north when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the double yellow lines into the southbound lane, and went onto the west berm.

McKee then veered back into the southbound lane where a 2007 Buick LaCrosse, operated by 80-year-old James R. McAfee, of Marion Center, was traveling south.

Police say McAfee attempted to avoid a collision by entering the northbound lane, but McKee’s vehicle struck his vehicle head-on.

Following the initial impact, McKee’s vehicle rotated clockwise and came to a final rest on its left side in the middle of the roadway facing southwest. McAfee’s vehicle came to rest facing south on the east berm.

According to police, a passenger in McAfee’s vehicle – 81-year-old Mildred L. Mcafee, of Marion Center – suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

James McAfee suffered serious injuries and was transported to UPMC Altoona by STAT MedEvac.

McKee also suffered serious injuries and was transported to UPMC Altoona by LifeFlight.

All occupants were using seat belts.

Jefferson County EMS, Elk Run Fire Department, Lindsey Fire Company, Punxsutawney Central Fire Department, and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office also assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

