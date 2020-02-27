 

Police Investigating Alleged Burglary in Summerville

Thursday, February 27, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timeSUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating an alleged burglary in Summerville Borough.

Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to an alleged burglary that occurred at a residence on Ohl Way in Summerville Borough, Jefferson County, sometime between 9:50 a.m. on 4:56 a.m. on January 26.

It was reported that a 49-year-old Summerville man’s Oxycodone medication was stolen.

Police say during the investigation, major inconsistencies were found in the victim’s statements.

State police released the above report on Tuesday, February 26, 2020.


