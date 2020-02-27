Police Investigating Report of Burglary in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police are investigating a reported burglary in Summerville Borough.

A report issued on Feb. 27, indicates police were dispatched to a residence on Ohl Way in Summerville Borough between 9:50 a.m. on 4:56 a.m. on January 26.

It was reported that a 49-year-old Summerville man’s Oxycodone medication was stolen.

Police say during the investigation, major inconsistencies were found in the victim’s statements.

The case remains under investigation.

