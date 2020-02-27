Police Release Details of Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 66

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on State Route 66 earlier this month.

According to police, around 12:36 a.m. on February 3, a hit-and-run crash occurred on Route 66, just south of Smith Road, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say 24-year-old Daniel J. Wallace, of New Castle, was operating a 2003 Ford Focus, traveling south, when he entered the opposing lane of traffic and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle swerved back across both lanes and struck an embankment on the right side of the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

Wallace was charged for failure to immediately notify police of an accident.

State police released the above report on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

