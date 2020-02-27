Say What?!: Dog Reunited with Pennsylvania Family After Being Stolen by Hawk

ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. – A Pennsylvania family was reunited with their dog 28 hours after the toy poodle was carried off by a hawk.

Deborah Falcione of Whitehall, Allegheny County, said her 16-year-old dog, Porschia, who is deaf and blind, was snatched off the home’s upper back deck on Thursday.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.