Sligo Man Killed in Maine Snowmobile Crash

Thursday, February 27, 2020 @ 12:02 PM

Posted by Jill McDermott

overMAPLETON, Maine – A Sligo man died in a snowmobile accident on Wednesday afternoon in Mapleton, Maine.

[PHOTO: Fatal snowmobile crash in Mapleton (Courtesy Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife)]

According to the Maine Warden Service, 25-year-old David Over was killed when his snowmobile hit a tree on a trail in Aroostook County.

According to a published article on WGME, Over was riding a snowmobile in Mapleton with a group of nine other snowmobilers from Pennsylvania around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday when the crash occurred.

Over passed the two snowmobiles in front of him, and another snowmobiler riding behind Over followed him, and the two men were riding side-by-side at a high rate of speed when the two sleds made contact, according to wardens.

It appears that Over over-corrected, veered to the left, then came off his sled and struck a tree, according to wardens.

Over was taken to a hospital where he died, according to WGME.

The crash remains under investigation.


