SPONSORED: Redbank Chevrolet: Last Chance at Auto Show Savings – Come Visit Our Sales Team!
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Last chance at auto show savings – sale ends on Saturday, February 29!
(PICTURED ABOVE: Bryan Ruth, Ben Kundick Jr., T. Paul Vacanti, Kristen Hindman, and Jody Britton.)
Get in before these deals are gone!
Open this Thursday and Friday February 27 and February 28, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, February 29, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Get $10000 off our last 2019 Crew Cab Silverado 1500s
(CLICK ON VEHICLES FOR MORE INFORMATION)
Up to $9500 off select 2020 Silverado 1500 Double Cabs.
(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION)
Only one 2019 Double Cab remains with $11500 savings.
(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION)
$5500 off 2020 Equinox.
(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION)
Last 2019 Blazers $6000 off.
(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION)
See more vehicles at www.redbankchevrolet.com; or stop at Redbank Chevrolet located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, Pa.; or call 814-275-2410 for more information.
“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”
Visit Redbank Chevrolet’s website or
their Facebook page for the latest updates on new arrivals and sales.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.