SPONSORED: Redbank Chevrolet: Last Chance at Auto Show Savings – Come Visit Our Sales Team!

Thursday, February 27, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

photo of salesNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Last chance at auto show savings – sale ends on Saturday, February 29!

(PICTURED ABOVE: Bryan Ruth, Ben Kundick Jr., T. Paul Vacanti, Kristen Hindman, and Jody Britton.)

Get in before these deals are gone!

Open this Thursday and Friday February 27 and February 28, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, February 29, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Get $10000 off our last 2019 Crew Cab Silverado 1500s

(CLICK ON VEHICLES FOR MORE INFORMATION)

Red truck

Blue Truck

Up to $9500 off select 2020 Silverado 1500 Double Cabs.
(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION)

Burgundy Truck

Only one 2019 Double Cab remains with $11500 savings.

(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION)

Black Truck

$5500 off 2020 Equinox.

(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION)

Silver car

Last 2019 Blazers $6000 off.

(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION)

Black Blazer

See more vehicles at www.redbankchevrolet.com; or stop at Redbank Chevrolet located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, Pa.; or call 814-275-2410 for more information.

redbank chevrolet a

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Visit Redbank Chevrolet’s website or
their Facebook page for the latest updates on new arrivals and sales.


