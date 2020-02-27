State Police Calls: Harassment, Public Drunkenness

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Shippenville Borough

Around 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to an active domestic dispute at a residence on North Street in Shippenville Borough.

Police say upon their arrival, they discovered 39-year-old Heidi Nieder, of Shippenville, and a known 28-year-old Shippenville man had engaged in a verbal argument that escalated to a physical altercation.

According to police, upon completion of the investigation, Nieder was charged with harassment through District Court 18-3-03.

Public Drunkenness in Monroe Township

Around 3:44 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of an intoxicated woman who was allegedly creating a disturbance at the Walmart store in Monroe Township.

Police say 54-year-old Patricia Smith, of Clarion, was subsequently cited for public intoxication and disorderly conduct through District Court 18-3-02.

