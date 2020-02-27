Thursday’s District 9 Basketball Playoff Schedule

Feb. 27 District 9 basketball playoff schedule. Schedule subject to change without notice.

BOYS

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

(2) Bradford vs. (1) Clearfield, 7:30 p.m. at Clarion University

GIRLS

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

(2) St. Marys vs. (1) Punxsutawney, 6 p.m. at Clarion University

