Wednesday’s District 9 Playoff Basketball Scores

Feb. 26 basketball scores.

BOYS

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

(1) Elk County Catholic 46, (5) A-C Valley 16

(3) Cameron County 47, (2) Clarion-Limestone 46

GIRLS

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

(4) Keystone 43, (1) Ridgway 41

(2) Redbank Valley 63, (6) Clarion 51

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.