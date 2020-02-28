A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Snow showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. West wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – Rain. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday – Rain. High near 56. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night – Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday – Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

